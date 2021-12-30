Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on B4B3. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) target price on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.17 ($11.55).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.70 ($12.16) on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.10 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a P/E ratio of -69.48.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

