Meyer Handelman Co. Has $156.21 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,096 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $156,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 64,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

