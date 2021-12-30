Micron Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NASDAQ MU opened at $96.17 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

