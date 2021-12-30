Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.