Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

