Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSVB) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mid-Southern Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors 2155 8986 7275 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Mid-Southern Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-Southern Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million $1.19 million 30.96 Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.35

Mid-Southern Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp competitors beat Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

