Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 12,179 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

