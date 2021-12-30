MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,447. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

