Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $28.28

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.28, but opened at $28.89. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

