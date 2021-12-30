Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $63.74 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple stock opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

