Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,025.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $341.77 or 0.00718754 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $25,025.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 48,326 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

