Mischa Reis Sells 10,016 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NVST opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
