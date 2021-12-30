Mischa Reis Sells 10,016 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVST opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

