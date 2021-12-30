Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,689 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

