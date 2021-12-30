Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

