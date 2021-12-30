Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.15 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of XPeng worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 104.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 839.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in XPeng by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in XPeng by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 7.83.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

