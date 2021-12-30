Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,653 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

