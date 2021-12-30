Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,372 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

