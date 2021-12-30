Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,104.04 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,901.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,701.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

