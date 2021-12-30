MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of MKS Instruments worth $35,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.