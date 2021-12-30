Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.82 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

