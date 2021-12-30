Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.07 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.