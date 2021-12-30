Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after buying an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.