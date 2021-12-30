Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.38 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

