Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

