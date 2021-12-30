Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

