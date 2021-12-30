Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,354 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

