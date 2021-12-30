Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

