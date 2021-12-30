Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after buying an additional 93,792 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $20,908,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

