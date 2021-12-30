Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

RCI stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

