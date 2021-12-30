Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

MCD stock opened at $269.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

