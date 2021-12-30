Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Aflac by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.