MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $532.35. 222,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of -113.64 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

