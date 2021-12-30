Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.49. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.