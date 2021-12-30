Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 6% This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $188.75 or 0.00396294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $504.04 million and $27.15 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.17 or 0.07787646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00074669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.78 or 0.99791824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,209,090 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,428 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

