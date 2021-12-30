Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund comprises 7.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

EDD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 295,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,652. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

