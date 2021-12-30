Morgan Stanley Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $47.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,612. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $256,873,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.