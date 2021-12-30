Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) versus Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 8.15% 8.54% 4.13%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mynaric and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mynaric currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.09%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 344.16 -$22.58 million N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.19 billion 0.60 $139.80 million $0.91 6.88

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats Mynaric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and Macedonia segments. The company was founded on December 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

