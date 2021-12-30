N-able (NYSE:NABL) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE:NABL opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24. N-able has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,022,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

