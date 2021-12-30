Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder Buys 100,000 Shares

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

