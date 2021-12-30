Naomi O. Seligman Sells 30,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORCL stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

