NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.05

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.05 and traded as high as $34.05. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 184,757 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

