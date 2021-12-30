New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.68% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,923,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

