New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Bentley Systems worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

BSY stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.45, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.