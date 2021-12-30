New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,922 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Celanese worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,472.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 162,974 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Shares of CE opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

