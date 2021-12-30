New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,101 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Ryanair worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

