New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,799 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 438,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 197,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

