New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 697 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Ameren worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

AEE opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

