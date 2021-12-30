NextSource Materials (NSRCF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NextSource Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -3.97 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.17

NextSource Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextSource Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 803 3541 3823 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.85%. Given NextSource Materials’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

NextSource Materials rivals beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

