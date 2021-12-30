NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $200.00 price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.78. 3,810,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,404. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

