Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $491.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

